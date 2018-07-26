Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, July 27

Published 5:05 PM, July 26, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, July 27, as parts of Luzon are still reeling from the floods triggered by heavy monsoon rain.

Central Luzon

Abucay, Bataan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Basista, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)

Calasiao, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.

