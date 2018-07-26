OFWs can look for their agencies and rate it with stars – 5 stars as the highest. Reviews cover recruitment fees, pre-departure orientation, and the employment contract.

Published 7:47 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can now rate their recruitment agencies through an online platform.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), in partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO) Fair Recruitment, developed the Migrant Recruitment Advisor where OFWs can write a review and share their experiences under a certain recruitment agency.

Similar to travel site TripAdvisor, OFWs can look for their agencies and rate it with stars – 5 stars as the highest. Reviews cover recruitment fees, pre-departure orientation, and the employment contract.

It features recruitment agencies accredited by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA). (READ: What you need to know about overseas Filipino workers)

The platform also has relevant links on law and policies in the Philippines that users can read to learn more about their rights.

Currently, the site is available in English and Filipino. Soon it will be available in other languages as well.

Aside from the Philippines, the site also features agencies in Nepal, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore among others. (READ: What they don't tell you about the OFW life)

"The Migrant Recruitment Advisor can help prospective Filipino migrant workers make informed decision or choice by going through online reviews," ILO Philippines director Khalid Hassan said.

ILO sees the platform as another venue where migrant workers can be informed about their agencies.

"Through the [platform], workers interested to work abroad can get more information about recruitment agencies. We believe migrant workers who have been recruited and employed abroad are the best recruitment advisors," said Jillian Roque of Public Services Labor Independent Confederation.

"In a country where many find jobs abroad through private recruitment agencies, it is important to provide workers with reliable information about recruitment practices of licensed recruitment agencies," Roque added.

In the entire history of POEA, 837 out of 3,682 recruitment agencies had their licenses canceled, 91 were suspended, while 1,216 have a valid license.

In February, POEA canceled 10 agencies for deploying OFWs despite having recruitment violations, while one was suspended. – Rappler.com