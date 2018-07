Three people are reported missing as a result of the fire

Published 7:48 PM, July 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A fire razed around 60 homes to the ground in Valle Vista phase 1 in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City on Thursday afternoon, July 26.

Three people are reported missing.

The Bureau of Fire Protection of Zamboanga City said in a report the fire originated from the house of a certain "Jing."

The fire was reported around 4:16 pm and was declared put out by 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com