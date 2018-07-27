Relatives positively identified the men, among them Zambales population commission official Norman Montevirgen, say police

Published 3:05 PM, July 27, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – An official of the National Population Commission in this province and two others were found dead, buried near a bridge in San Felipe town on Thursday, July 26.

The men were identified as Popcom-Zambales official Norman Montevirgen, 64; Darel Olipane, 18; and Gerald Laborce, 24. The men, who were reported missing since July 21, were found buried near Maculcol Bridge.

San Felipe municipal police station investigator Senior Police Officer 3 Marlon Fontelera said the 3 were positively identified by their relatives.

A spot report sent to the Zambales Provincial Police Office said Bobby Puso, a resident of Barangay Alusiis in San Narciso town, was pasturing his cows early Thursday morning near Maculcol Bridge when he saw his dog digging in the sand.

When he checked, he saw a partly buried cadaver.

Police said Puso immediately informed his townmate Fireman Genesis Umali about the discovery. After the incident was reported to police, authorities arrived, including members of the Zambales crime lab who processed the crime scene.

After the first victim was pulled out, two more victims were discovered, the report said.

The three victims' faces were found covered with packaging tape. Their hands were also bound with packaging tape.

The cadavers were later brought to La Roma Funeral Homes here while police investigators continued the investigation. – Rappler.com