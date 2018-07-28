According to the Quezon City Police District, 31-year-old Angelito Avenido Jr was set to be transferred from its headquarters to the Quezon City jail when 'he suddenly grabbed' his police escort's service firearm

Published 3:09 PM, July 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The suspected killer of Ombudsman assistant special prosecutor Madonna Joy Ednaco Tanyag was killed after allegedly trying to snatch the gun of his police escort on Saturday, July 28, in Camp Karingal.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), 31-year-old Angelito Avenido Jr was set to be transferred from the camp to the Quezon City jail when “he suddenly grabbed [his escort’s] service firearm." Avenido was being subjected to routinary procedure ahead of his transfer.

“PO2 Langa, together with detainee, just went out [of] the room when detainee suddenly grabbed the service firearms that resulted to a scuffble between the duo....At that instance, the firearm suddenly went off hitting the detainee in the process,” the QCPD said.

Avenido was “immediately brought” to the East Avenue Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

On June 5, the Philippine National Police arrested Avenido for stabbing Tanyag, who was then 5 months pregnant. Police earlier said that the attack on Tanyag was a case of "robbery gone wrong" or robbery leading to homicide. – Camille Elemia/Rappler.com