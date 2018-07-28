Published 4:51 PM, July 28, 2018
Updated 4:51 PM, July 28, 2018
ANNIVERSARY GAMES. South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (L) races Britain's Richard Whitehead in the Men's T61 200m event during the anniversary games at the London stadium in London on July 21, 2018. Photo by Ian Kington/AFP
SONA PREPS. Militant youth groups ready their protest placards at their headquarters in Manila for the mass rally against the 3rd State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
UNITY MARCH. Thousands of anti-Duterte protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 23, 2018, for the 'United People's SONA'. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
NEW SPEAKER. Former president and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo stands at the rostrum after taking her oath as House Speaker on July 23, 2018. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
END KILLINGS. Protesters march towards the Batasan Pambansa along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City during President Duterte's 3rd SONA on July 23, 2018. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
HEATWAVE. A woman holds an umbrella as she walks along a street in Tokyo on July 23, 2018, as Japan suffers from a heatwave. Photo by Martin Bureau
DAM DISASTER. Residents on rooftops surrounded by floodwaters in Attapeu province in Laos after a dam collapsed on July 23, 2018. Photo by Attapeu Today/AFP
POTUS. US President Donald Trump (center) boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base July 24, 2018, in Maryland. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
DESSERT MUSEUM. A visitor of Sugar Republic takes a selfie as she reclines in a display of balls resembling lollies in Melbourne, Australia on July 24, 2018. Photo by William West/AFP
VOTERS. Pakistani women stand in a queue as they wait to cast their vote outside a polling station during general election in Lahore on July 25, 2018. Photo by Arif Ali/AFP
TRANSPORT STRIKE. A protester waves a flag of the "Plataforma Caracol" taxi association during a strike by taxi drivers in Barcelona on July 25, 2018. Photo by Pau Barrena/Rappler
ZOO ATTRACTION. A white lion is seen at Huachipa Zoo in Lima province, Peru, on July 26, 2018. Photo by Teo Bizca/AFP
SUMMER FUN. Children play on water jets at Parc Andre Citroen on July 26, 2018, in Paris, France. Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP
FIRE. A burning home is reflected in a pool during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
'UNAUTHORIZED' ASSEMBLY. A faction in the ruling PDP-Laban held elections for new party leaders on July 27, 2018 at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
AID. A child sits on relief goods distributed by House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to typhoon victims in Sasmuan in Pampanga on July 27, 2018. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
– Rappler.com