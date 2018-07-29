The Ateneo de Manila University says this was 'one of the best debut performances of the country in an international science Olympiad'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino students won awards at the International Biology Olympiad 2018 in Iran, a contest that the Philippines joined for the first time.

The Philippines sent 4 high school students to face over 250 other competitors from 68 countries in hours-long competitive tests in capital Tehran from July 15 to 22.

The Filipino delegates were the following:

Gabrielle Erwin Awitan of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Main Campus

Nathan Ross Bantayan of the PSHS Main Campus

Maria Janine Juachon of PSHS Central Luzon

Matthew Keizo Yuda of Manila Science High School

Team Philippines emerged victorious with 3 awards. Awitan won a silver medal, Bantayan clinched a bronze, Juachon earned a merit citation.

The Ateneo de Manila University said this was "one of the best debut performances of the country in an international science Olympiad."

Before flying off to Iran, the students underwent a two-week training with biology and education instructors of the Ateneo – the university endorsed by the Department of Science and Technology to manage the country's delegation.

Leading Team Philippines was Ronald Allan Cruz, country coordinator of the Philippines in the International Biology Olympiad and assistant professor in biology in Ateneo, with his deputy leader Crisanto Lopez, who chairs Ateneo's biology department. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com