The ambassadors of Australia, South Korea, and Myanmar pay a courtesy call on Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

Published 4:20 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three ambassadors to the Philippines paid a courtesy call on Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to congratulate the new leader of the House of Representatives.

Arroyo's office sent photos on Sunday, July 29, showing Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely, South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-man, and Myanmar Ambassador U Win Naing visiting the Speaker.

Arroyo, who represents the 2nd District of Pampanga, took over the House after the dramatic ouster of Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez as Speaker. (READ: The women behind the fall of Alvarez)

Arroyo was the Philippine president from 2001 to 2009. She is the first former president to become Speaker, and the first female Speaker of the House.

From 2012 to 2016, Arroyo was under hospital arrest for a plunder case. The Supreme Court eventually acquitted her in July 2016, shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte took office. (READ: Duterte admin revives Arroyo policies, controversies) – Rappler.com