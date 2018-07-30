Witnesses are able to recognize the suspects

Published 4:34 PM, July 30, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – The Cagayan Valley Regional Police office is looking into politics as possible motive in the killing a town councilor in this city Sunday night, July 29.

In a press conference on Monday, July 30, Senior Superintendent Jose Mario Espino, commander of the Cagayan Valley regional police office (PRO2), said eye witnesses of the shooting incident were able to recognize the suspects.

Rizal, Cagayan councilor Alfredo Alvarez, 64, was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants on Monday near his home in barangay San Gabriel, Tuguegarao City.

Investigators said the assailants, who were aboard a Honda TMX 155, shot Alvarez while the latter was driving his Honda Civic car. The victim was proclaimed dead on the spot.

Police recovered 5 fired cartridge casings and 3 fired bullets of apparently for a .45 caliber pistol

In his press conference, Superintendent Espino said witnesses recognized a certain Eloy Baloran and a certain "Jess."

The suspects, according to the witness, are allegedly working for a politician in the same town. The incident was also reportedly caught by a CCTV.

Espino said he already ordered a manhunt for the arrest of the alleged perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba and Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Cagayan and ex-officio Board Member Maila Ting-Que condemned the killing of Alvarez.

Mamba said he is hoping that such killing will no longer be repeated as he urged police to finish the investigation.

Ting-Que, meanwhile, called the killing as "brutal" and "violent." She also asked police investigators to speed up solving of the case. – Rappler.com