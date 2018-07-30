Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Rolando Andaya replaces Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Rodolfo Fariñas

Published 4:35 PM, July 30, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Rolando Andaya is the new majority leader of the House of Representatives.

Capiz 2nd District Representative Fredenil Castro moved to have Andaya replace Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Rodolfo Fariñas as majority leader during the session on Monday, July 30.

Andaya himself was leading the session, as he was deputy speaker during the term of the recently ousted speaker, Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.

No lawmakers questioned Castro's motion, so Andaya accepted his nomination as majority leader.

Fariñas then argued that Andaya should not be presiding over the session as he would have to take his oath for his new post. Andaya agreed and temporarily suspended the session.

Andaya then left the Speaker's rostrum as the secretariat prepared for his oath taking. – Rappler.com