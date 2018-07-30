Police say the alleged robbers 'pulled out their handgun' when they were asked to surrender, forcing the authorities to shoot them down

Published 5:42 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three alleged robbers and a passerby were killed after a shootout supposedly erupted between the suspects and cops late night Sunday, July 29, in Quezon City.

The robbery: According to the police report, the 3 suspects allegedly robbed a certain Sharina Idia, taking her shoulder bag in front of the Mang Inasal store along Del Monte Avenue, Barangay Damayang Lagi, at around 9 pm Sunday.

The suspects escaped using an orange tricycle, cruising toward Quezon Avenue.

The encounter: At the time, the special operations unit of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), which was conducting an "anti-criminality operation" in a nearby area, noticed what was happening.

"They tailed the getaway vehicle of the suspects, alighted at Dr. P. Garcia Street, corner Panay Avenue. The suspects were ordered to surrender peacefully, however, they pulled out their handgun and fired at the operatives who shoot (sic) back resulting in their death," the report read.

The collateral damage: George Marcelino, 58, a motorcycle rider who happened to pass by was hit by a stray bullet.

Police tried to save him by bringing him to the Capitol Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at 10:17 pm. (READ: Create special court for drug war's collateral victims, SC asked)

According to cops, Marcelino couldn't have heard gunshots when he whizzed by as he was wearing a "full face helmet." Nonetheless, QCPD vowed to investigate whose bullet hit Marcelino.

The suspects: Cops have yet to identify the robbery suspects, only describing them to be wearing t-shirts, short pants, slippers, and being in their "late 20s or early 30s."



They were reportedly recognized by victim Sharina Idia as her robbers.

Aside from Idia's shoulder bag, cops also recovered one caliber .45 and two caliber .38 pistols loaded with 4 bullets each, two misfired and one fired cartridge cases, and 3 sachets of dried marijuana leaves. – Rappler.com