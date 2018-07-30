The signing of the landmark law, a major accomplishment of the Duterte administration, will be celebrated in a ceremony to be held in Malacañang

Published 5:55 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte wants to mark the passage of the historic Bangsamoro Organic Law with a ceremonial signing ceremony in early August.

A ceremony for the BOL will be held on Monday, August 6, inside Malacañang, said Special Assistant to the President Bong Go on Monday, July 30.

The signed BOL, Republic Act Number 11054, was released by Malacañang last Friday, July 27.

But Duterte had said that though he had signed the BOL, he wanted to hold a ceremony to celebrate its passage. He said members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission would be invited to the event.

The passage of the BOL is a major accomplishment for the Duterte administration now on its 3rd year. Duterte, the first president from Mindanao, promised it would be ratified within his term.

The BOL is the culmination of a peace deal signed between the MILF and past administrations. The Duterte administration also sought to include a faction of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) into the process of crafting a new BOL.

But many more challenges lie ahead for the nation even after the BOL's passage. (READ: After Bangsamoro law, a bright but bumpy path to peace)

Experts and lawmakers expect challenges to its constitutionality. Duterte and other officials must also convince people in the Bangsamoro region to accept the new organic law in a plebiscite.

After this comes the crucial process of setting up the new government structures in the Bangsamoro region. – Rappler.com