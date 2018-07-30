One of the assailants killed is identified as PO3 Eugene Alcain Calumba

Published 6:44 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A former barangay captain and incumbent councilor survived an ambush attempt on Monday morning, July 30, in Cebu City.

According to a report by Cebu Daily News, Jessielou Cadungog escaped an ambush attempt at T. Padilla Extension corner Alviola Street after the politician’s bodyguard shot one of the two assailants.

One of the assailants killed was identified as PO3 Eugene Alcain Calumba, who was assigned in the drug enforcement unit of Parian police station in Cebu City.

The other gunman, identified as Michael Banua, is in the custody of the police. – Rappler.com