A Cebu court issued the arrest warrant against Abelardo Ulanday, who paid a P30,000-bail for his release

Published 8:16 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Abelardo "Abel" Ulanday, editor-in-chief of online news site Inquirer.net and publisher of the Cebu Daily News, posted bail on Monday, July 30, after a court issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with a cyber libel complaint.

According to a police report, 64-year-old Ulanday voluntarily surrendered to the Makati police in Barangay San Antonio at 9:30 am on Monday, in response to a warrant issued by Judge Francis Rainer Navarrete of the Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Argao, Cebu, on July 20.

The judge's warrant was based on a complaint filed against Ulanday that he violated Section 355 of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Cyber libel). No other details of the case were available as of posting.

Speaking to Rappler in a phone interview, Makati police chief Superintendent Rogelio Simon said that Ulanday posted bail on the same day amounting to P30,000.

The Cebu Daily News is owned by the Philippine Daily Inquirer group of companies.

Just last May, Inquirer columnist Ramon Tulfo and top editors were briefly detained after a libel complained filed by the powerful Iglesia ni Cristo against them reached the court. – Rappler.com