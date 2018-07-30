This time, 68 luxury vehicles – including a Lamborghini and a Porsche – and 8 luxury motorbikes are destroyed in front of a crowd of hundreds. The vehicles are worth P277.9 million, while the motorbikes cost P19.5 million.

Published 10:56 PM, July 30, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 30, personally witnessed the wrecking of luxury cars believed to be smuggled through the Cagayan Freeport.

This was Duterte’s second visit to Santa Ana town to lead the condemnation of luxury cars. In March, he also witnessed 27 vehicles, with an estimated worth of P27 million, crushed by bulldozers.

This time, 68 luxury vehicles – including a Lamborghini and a Porsche – and 8 luxury motorbikes were destroyed in front of a crowd of hundreds.

The vehicles were worth P277.9 million, while the motorbikes were worth P19.5 million.

The contraband vehicles had been impounded in a warehouse in Port Irene, a sea port operated by the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA).

The recent destruction of luxury was among the series of condemnation done by the Duterte administration “to send a strong message” to persons allegedly involved in smuggling.

CEZA administrator Raul Lambino said the wrecked cars will be used to build a monument, which will be called “Bantayog ng Pagbabago” (Monument of Change), inside the economic zone. – Rappler.com