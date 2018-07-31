Police say the explosion rocked an area near the border of Lamitan City and neighboring Akbar town

Published 9:21 AM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 6 are dead in an explosion in Lamitan City, Basilan on Tuesday, July 31.

According to an initial police report, the explosion happened at around 5:55 am near the highway in Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City.

Speaking to Rappler in a phone interview, Lamitan City police chief Superintendent Christopher Palapan said the explosion rocked an area near a Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) detachment.

He added that the area of the explosion is already near the border of Lamitan City and Akbar town.

Authorities have yet to determine the type of explosion and the motive behind the incident. – Rappler.com