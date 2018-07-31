The late Jose Apolinario 'Jun' Lozada Jr is former ambassador to the Holy See, Austria, and Palau, and also former representative of Negros Occidental

Published 10:52 AM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former ambassador Jose Apolinario "Jun" Lozada Jr has died, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy Elmer Cato said on Tuesday, July 31.

"This morning, we heard the sad news that Ambassador Jun had passed away. I join the rest of the foreign service in mourning his passing," Cato said in a public Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

Lozada's daughter also confirmed his death to ABS-CBN News on Tuesday. Citing his daughter, ABS-CBN News reported that Lozada "had suffered a brain hemorrhage and was confined at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute."

Lozada was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

One of the last times Lozada was in the news was when he criticized the Philippines' rescue of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait, the video of which was publicized by the DFA.

"That is a no-no-no in diplomacy," Lozada told ANC in April. "You cannot be a policeman in another country's territory."

Lozada served as Philippine ambassador to the Holy See, Austria, and Palau.

He was also former Negros Occidental Representative. Lozada was among the lawmakers who introduced the House resolution urging then president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to immediately transmit to the Philippine Senate for ratification the 1998 Rome Status creating the International Criminal Court.

Lozada also served as presidential adviser for foreign affairs and appointments secretary under then President Fidel V. Ramos. – Rappler.com