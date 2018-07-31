(UPDATED) Calabarzon cops say members of the New People's Army are responsible for the attack

Published 2:41 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least two people were hurt in an explosion in Antipolo City, Rizal, on Tuesday, July 31.

How it happened: Antipolo City police chief Superintendent Villaflor Banawagan told reporters in a phone interview that an explosive device was thrown from a car towards a tricycle with two passengers in Sitio Calumpang, Barangay San Jose.

Banawagan said police have yet to identify the two victims, but noted that they sustained only minor injuries.

The Calabarzon police in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday afternoon that the tricycle was not the real target of the explosiv device but an army vehicle which was trying to overtake the tricycle.

The suspects: Calabarzon cops tagged members of the New People's Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, as the suspects in the attack.

This would explain why cops could not immediately clear the area. In an earlier test message to Rappler, Calabarzon police director Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza said, "Baka meron[g] ambush na waiting (there might be an ambush waiting)."

Banawagan added that their explosives detectives ere still processing the debris from the scene to determine the specifications of the bomb. – Rappler.com