Published 10:08 AM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has issued a dismissal order against Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang, a ranking Ombudsman official confirmed to Rappler.

The dismissal order was received by the Office of the Ombudsman afternoon of Tuesday, July 31.

Exeucutive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Malacañang's dismissal order against Carandang in a text message to Rappler on Wednesday, August 1.

The pressing question now is: Will Ombudsman Samuel Martires enforce it?

When Malacañang suspended Carandang late January, then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales defied the order citing a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that the President cannot impose disciplinary action over the deputy ombudsmen.

Carandang was suspended for alleged breach of confidentiality in statements he made about the bank investigation into the wealth of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family. The investigation was terminated by another deputy ombudsman because the Anti Money Laundering Council (AMLC) did not cooperate.

Before Morales retired, she subjected Carandang to an internal investigation so the office can decide for itself whether Carandang had any liabilities.

Carandang is serving a 7-year term that expires in 2020.

Legal showdown

As Morales defied the suspension order, Carandang continued to serve without Malacañang openly objecting to it.

Should Martires decide to enforce the Palace order, there may be a looming legal showdown: Carandang can challenge the implementation of the order and assert that it violated the SC ruling.

There is also a possibility, however, that if Carandang questions the enforcement of the order before the High Court, the latter would reverse the decision in favor of Malacañang. In the first place, the ruling was decided by a slim 8-7 vote.

The SC ruling was meant to preserve the independence of the Office of the Ombudsman, to shield it from unnecessary pressure from the highest office.

“Subjecting the Deputy Ombudsman to discipline and removal by the President, whose own alter egos and officials in the Executive Department are subject to the Ombudsman’s disciplinary authority, cannot but seriously place at risk the independence of the Office of the Ombudsman itself," the SC decision said.

Malacañang's lawyers, as well as Solicitor General Jose Calida, have always said that they are confident of securing a reversal of that ruling.

But former solicitor general Florin Hilbay, a constitutional law professor, earlier said that an attitude of "violate-the-law-now, seek-reversal-later" is not legal.

"That attitude is incompatible with his constitutional obligation to enforce the law: it is the antithesis of the rule of law,” Hilbay said in an earlier statement. (READ: Carandang case: Impeachment for Morales or Duterte?) – With a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com