August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the blast in Basilan that killed at least 11 people, including the driver of the van that exploded, appeared to have been a "suicide bombing."

In a text message to Rappler on Tuesday, July 31, hours after the blast, Lorenzana said, "It looks like a suicide bombing as the driver of the van with explosives was the one who detonated it, killing himself in the process."

If true, it would be the first known case of suicide bombing in the Philippines, right at the birthplace of the Abu Sayyaf, which the militay said was behind the explosion.

It came a few days after President Rodrigo Duterte reached out to the extremists for a dialogue "to end bloodshed in Mindanao."

Just last week, Duterte signed the Bangsamoro organic law aimed at addressing the key issues that gave rise to Mindanao's long-standing conflicts – although this is an offshoot of the peace agreement between the previous Aquino administration and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which the Abu Sayyaf does not recognize.

"We had not had any local suicide bomber ever," Lorenzana said.

Suicide bombing or not, the military and the local government unit said resorting to IEDs shows the desperation of the Abu Sayyaf Group as the government makes headway in the fight against the bandit group.

"Our assessment here is they are losing ground so they are trying to project that they are still a force to reckon with," said Lieutenant General Arnel dela Vega, commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

The blast killed all those at the checkpoint where the van driver was flagged – a soldier, 5 militias, and 4 civilians, including women and a 10-year-old child. – Rappler.com