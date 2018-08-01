The US Attorney’s Office says Janet Lim Napoles transferred around $20 million of the money she got from the pork barrel scam to Southern California to buy real estate and business shares

Published 10:50 AM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, August 1, that a federal grand jury had indicted Janet Lim Napoles and members of her family for domestic and international money laundering and conspiracy for transferring to the US $20 million of her alleged earnings from the pork barrel scam.

Napoles, her children Jo Christine, James Cristopher, and Jeane Catherine, her brother Reynald Luy Lim, and his wife Ana Marie were indicted for “quietly liquidating the assets in the United States," the US justice department said.

“Approximately $20 million of those funds were diverted to money remitters in the Philippines and then wired to Southern California bank accounts where the money was used to purchase real estate, shares in two businesses, two Porsche Boxsters, and finance the living expenses of three family members residing in the United States: Jeane Napoles, Reynald Lim, and Ana Lim,” the US Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California said in a press statement.

It said the case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel O’Brien, Deputy Chief of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section.

The indictments are related to the pork barrel scam. Janet is on trial for 5 counts of plunder connected to the misuse of discretionary funds of 5 lawmakers, the most prominent of whom are former senators Juan Ponce Enrile, Jinggoy Estrada, and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.

There is also a civil forfeiture case pending before United States District Judge James V. Selna involving approximately $12.5 million in Southern California real estate which have already been seized by the US government.

“If the court orders the assets forfeited, the United States will work with Philippine officials in an attempt to return the stolen funds back to the Philippine government,” said the US Attorney’s Office.

The Philippines' Court of Tax Appeals had earlier dismissed the tax evasion case against Jeane, which stemmed from alleged non-payment of taxes for a luxurious apartment in Los Angeles, California, and a farm lot in Bayambang, Pangasinan. (READ: Why the Napoles children are co-accused in the pork barrel scam)

United States Attorney Nick Hanna said they will work with the Philippine government to extradite the defendants to the US.

Janet, however, is detained in the Philippines for 3 counts of plunder, for which she has not been able to secure bail yet. – Rappler.com