Published 11:55 AM, August 01, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines- A major bank was robbed in this city around 8 pm on Tuesday, July 31, almost two months after a heist was also pulled off from another bank here.

Metrobank's main branch in Tuguegarao was ransacked by 5 suspects who wore police green camouflage uniforms, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Investigations showed one of the suspects alighted from a white van and identified himself as a "police officer" to the bank security guard. He told the guard that they would conduct an inspection of the bank's Cash Management Services Unit (CMSU). The security guard was identified as Mark Gunnacao, 23,

Gunnacao immediately informed his chief security officer Angelo Liban, 25, who then unlocked and opened the accordion door of the CMSU.

Police reports said the suspects, even handed Liban a tickler notebook and instructed him to "write down their names" for the police's record.

After opening the door, Liban reportedly turned around. The suspect then pulled out a long firearm and aimed it at Liban and other security guards. Four other suspects then rushed in and tied up the guards using a tire wire.

The report added the suspects then proceeded to the second floor of the bank where employees at that time were sorting cash to be put inside the vault for overnight safekeeping.

The suspects reportedly ordered the employees to lie facedown as they took all the cash placed on the table.

Police investigators recovered a tear gas grenade and a 5.56 caliber live ammunition which the suspects left in the sorting room.

The police took the 3 security guards and 9 employees of CMSU for questioning. Also collected as evidence were 7 cellular phones, 2 sacks, 3 shotguns, and one .38 caliber pistol with (4) live ammunition.

This is the second successful bank robbery in the city this year. In May, robbers also took millions worth of jewelries and luxury watches from the safety deposit boxes of the EastWest Bank.

Depositors victimized by East-West Bank robbery accused the bank of an inside job. – Rappler.com