CIDG arrests a Swiss for keeping a high-powered assault firearm, while a joint NBI-PDEA team apprehends an Aussie for possessing shabu

Published 2:09 PM, August 01, 2018

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A Swiss and an Australian were arrested in this province separately in two crimes involving foreign nationals over the weekend.

The Swiss, Albert Tobler, was arrested for illegal possession of a high-powered firearm and ammunition in Floridablanca.

Australian Michael James Hill was apprehended for possession of P136,000 worth of illegal drugs in Angeles City.

The 62-year-old Tobler, a resident of Purok 8, Barangay San Jose in Floridablanca, was arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Pampanga serving a search warrant in the afternoon of Monday, July 30.

The warrant was issued by Executive Judge Jonel Mercado of Guagua Regional Trial Court Branch 52 against Tobler for violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act.

Confiscated inside the residence of Tobler were an Ingram MII 9mm compact machine pistol with serial No. 851632, a sound suppressor and two other magazines for Ingram MII, a magazine containing 17 pieces live 9mm bullets, 34 pieces of live bullets for caliber 9mm, a magazine for 9mm, and 31 pieces of live bullets for caliber .38 gun.

Considered as an assault firearm, the Ingram MII has a rate of fire of 1,250 round per minute in caliber 9mm and a muzzle velocity of up to 366 meters per second.

The gun is considerably quiet compared to other firearms because of its two-stage suppressor.

Chief Inspector Roland Culiao, head of CIDG-Pampanga, said the serving of the search warrant was done in the presence of barangay and Sanguniaang Kabataan officials of San Jose village.

Tobler is now detained at the CIDG-Pampanga office in the City of San Fernando.

Meanwhile, at the tourist district of Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, a composite team from the National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Hill in the wee hours of Friday, July 27, for possession of illegal drugs.

The joint operation team caught Hill inside a room at Big Tommy’s Hotel along MacArthur Highway. They seized from him 5 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

A report to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino prepared by PDEA Special Enforcement Service Director Levi Ortiz said that the seized shabu weighed 20 grams and was worth P136,000.

The Australian is facing charges for violation of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Hill also may face separate charges for child abuse and trafficking in persons because two adults and 4 minors were found inside his rented hotel room. – Rappler.com