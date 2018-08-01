Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, a top pick for senator in recent surveys, has teased a Senate bid just to annoy her father's critics

Published 5:16 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is sure that his eldest daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, won't seek a national post in the 2019 elections.

"Ang anak ko si Inday, I can tell you, I know her, hindi magtatakbo 'yan ng national," he said on Wednesday, July 31 during the National Security Council anniversary.

(My child Inday, I can tell you, I know her, she won't run for a national position.)

Duterte-Carpio, who has fared well in recent surveys on possible senatorial candidates, has deliberately been vague about her plans to run for senator in order to "annoy" her father's critics.

"Ganun lang 'yan. It was a reaction of a daughter na marinig na ganoon ang salita. Sabi naman talaga my father does not deserve that kind of statement," said the President on Wednesday.

(She's just like that. It was a reaction of a daughter after hearing the criticisms. She really said my father does not deserve that kind of statement.)

In January, Duterte's feisty and influential daughter said her slot in the senatorial surveys' "winners' circle"would be open as long as opposition politicians don't anger her.

"Huwag lang ako inisin ng mga kalaban ni PRD (As long as the enemies of President Rodrigo Duterte don't irritate me) then my slot should become available to all the yellows," Duterte-Carpio had said.

The Davao City mayor once also said she is considering running for congresswoman in 2019.

In the same Tuesday speech, Duterte reiterated his support for the passage of an anti-dynasty law.

"Ako (Me), by the way, I am in favor of putting up a dynasty law. Okay ako (I'm okay with it). Wala akong problema (I have no problem with it)," he said.

Previously, Duterte said that while he wants such legislation, he doubts it will be passed by Congress, a branch of government dominated by members of powerful political clans.

A law regulating political dynasties is called for by the 1987 Constitution yet Congress has failed to pass one. – Rappler.com