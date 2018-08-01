The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Marawi City are scheduled 4 months after the same exercise was held in other parts of the Philippines

Published 5:24 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in strife-torn Marawi City will be held on September 22, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced.

In a statement, the Comelec said the barangay and SK election period in Marawi City will run from August 17 to September 29.

The campaign period will run from September 12 to 20, the Comelec added.

The last day for filing statements of contributions and expenditures is on October 22.

The Comelec released these details in Resolution 10412 promulgated on Wednesday, August 1.

Marawi is the site of a 5-month siege between government forces and terrorists, killing 168 government troops, mostly soldiers.

The Comelec earlier decided to suspend the barangay and SK elections in Marawi because of the conditions in the city. Elsewhere in the Philippines, the barangay and SK elections were held on May 14. – Rappler.com