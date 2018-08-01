The Bulacan police are not yet done counting. The numbers represent only those from the first half of the anti-crime sweep that started midnight of Wednesday.

Published 5:39 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bulacan cops have taken down at least 12 criminal suspects, and arrested at least 29 in separate operations during a province-wide anti-crime drive on Wednesday, August 1.

Counting not yet done: The consolidated police report of Bulacan said the count only covers the first 12 hours of the whole-day anti-crime sweep starting midnight of Wednesday.

According to the consolidated police report sent to reporters on Wednesdsay, the 12 consisted of 6 drug suspects, 4 suspected robbers, and 2 suspected motorcycle thieves.

The arrested: Police said a total of 24 drug suspects, including two minors, were apprehended in the towns of Plaridel, Balagtas, Pandi, San Ildefonso, Calumpit, Bocaue, and the City of San Jose del Monte.

The anti-drug operations yielded 53 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, 5 plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves, and buy-bust money.

Police also noted some 5 wanted persons were arrested in various manhunt operations.

This page will be updated as fresh information come in. Please refresh for updates. – Rappler.com