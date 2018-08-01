'We join the Philippine government in condemning this terrorist act in the strongest terms,' says United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim

Published 6:40 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States on Wednesday, August 1, condemned as a "terrorist act" the car blast that killed at least 10 people in Basilan.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of yesterday's bombing in Basilan, and to their families," said US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim in a statement.

"We join the Philippine government in condemning this terrorist act in the strongest terms and remain committed to working with Filipinos to further the causes of peace and prosperity," he added.

A van explosion in Basilan on Tuesday morning, July 31, killed at least 10 people and wounded 9 others. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Basilan blast appeared to have been a suicide bombing.

In a separate statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said two of their health staff visited the Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City on Tuesday to help those wounded in the car blast.

The ICRC said it is working "to provide materials such as dressing kits, intravenous fluids and infusion, and other medical supplies" as requested by the hospital's commanding officer.

"We are saddened by this incident and condole with the families of those who were killed. Civilians must never be targeted. They are not part of the fighting and are protected under international humanitarian law," said ICRC Zamboanga office head Piotr Dregiel. – Rappler.com