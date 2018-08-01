The Cagban-Laketown (wetland) stretch will be closed to traffic to give way to the widening of the 5.2-kilometer road portions by the Department of Public Works and Highways

Published 8:01 PM, August 01, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Starting August 2, motorists and commuters on Boracay Island are advised of a new rerouting plan going to and from Cagban in Manoc-Manoc to Balabag.

The Cagban-Laketown (wetland) stretch will be closed to traffic to give way to the widening of the 5.2-kilometer road portions by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Traffic signs will be installed to inform the public of the main road closure. Uniformed personnel of the Metro Boracay Police Task Force (MBPTF) and the DPWH will be helping the stakeholders, according to MBPTF commandeer Police Senior Superintendent Jesus Cambay, Jr.

All type of vehicles are also advised to use the two-lane circumferential road on the east side of Boracay.

“Maraming gigibain, maraming trucks na dumadaan. For safety reasons, huwag ng pumasok sa main road mula Cagban hanggang Laketown. Pati paglalakad sa main road, iwasan na rin natin; doon tayo sa mga alternate routes, para sa ating kaligtasan,” Cambay added.

(There's a lot that'll be demolished, and many trucks will pass through. For safety reasons, avoid going through the main road from Cagban heading to Laketown. Avoid walking on the main road as well; let's pass through alternate routes for our own safety.)

DPWH begun the demolition of illegal structures affected by the 12-meter main road construction 3 months ago.

The improved roads, drainage and sewerage systems, bike lanes and pathways for the pedestrians will be constructed before the re-opening of Boracay Island on October 26.

With a total cost of P490 million, the 3-section main road concreting is a top priority project of DPWH in the ongoing clean-up and rehabilitation of Boracay.

Last April 26, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Boracay Island and the 3 barangays of Manoc-Manoc, Balabag and Yapak under a state of calamity.

Duterte closed the island for 6 months to protect the health of residents and visitors due to worsening sewage and environmental problems. – Rappler.com