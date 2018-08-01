Kusog Bicolandia aims to champion genuine social equality, where every Bicolano shall be given access to the same basic needs: quality health services, education, livelihood, emergency assistance, pension and shelter (HELPS)

Published 9:38 PM, August 01, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A new breed of regional political party formed in Bicol by businessmen and former government officials as an alternative political party seeks new and young leaders in the region.

With the slogan “Bicolanong Buronyog, Rehiyong Makusog” (United Bicolanos, Strong Region), Kusog Bicolandia was formed on July 16 by former mediaman-turned-businessman Noel De Luna of Wellconstruct, Inc.

De Luna, chairman of Kusog Bicolandia, said the organization aims to champion genuine social equality, where every Bicolano shall be given access to the same basic needs: quality health services, education, livelihood, emergency assistance, pension and shelter (HELPS).

Earlier, De Luna declared his intension to run for a vice gubernatorial post in Albay in the 2019 midterm local elections but backed out and abandoned his plan to run in the local elections after the Duterte administration pushed the federalism form of government..

Majority of its members are professionals and businessmen who are looking to radically change the political landscape of the Bicol region.

They will be posting local candidates from 6 provinces of the Bicol region – Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon – in the 2019 polls.

De Luna is from Albay and Camarines Sur while his groupmates, lawyers Jorge Sarmiento and Robert Rafael Lucila, are from Catanduanes and Albay, respectively.

Sarmiento was a former head of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), a former Postmaster-General, and a former Undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT).

Lucila was former deputy executive secretary in Malacanang and is currently the head of the legal department of GMA Network. – Rappler.com