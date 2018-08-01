Only one Philippine fishing vessel is spotted miles away from Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal)

Published 10:04 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Six Chinese vessels were spotted guarding Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal), or Bajo de Masinloc, as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) completed another flight over Philippine waters on Wednesday morning, August 1.

Of the 6 Chinese vessels, two ships were spotted at the mouth of Panatag while 4 others surrounded the perimeter.

Only one Philippine fishing vessel was spotted miles away from Panatag.

This lone Philippine fishing vessel continues to sail these waters.

The PCG conducts these maritime domain awareness flights at least once a week over different islands in the West Philippine Sea. These flights ensure the continuous monitoring of activities in Philippine waters, and to protect Filipino fishermen as well as their livelihood.

– Rappler.com