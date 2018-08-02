QCPD director Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr says they were either reprimanded, fined, or charged

MANILA, Philippines – In a 24-hour swoop, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) rounded up 1,087 persons caught violating laws and local ordinances in the city.

QCPD director Police Chief Superintendent Joselito T Esquivel Jr reported to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), that all apprehensions were done from 5 am Wednesday, August 1 to 5 am Thursday, August 2.

Esquivel told NCRPO director, Police Chief Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo T Eleazar, that all those rounded up were either reprimanded, fined, or charged.

Last June, PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said 2,981 have been arrested in Metro Manila alone since President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a crackdown on people standing idly by in the streets (tambays).

The Batasan Police Station registered the most number of violators with 539.

Superintendent Joel Villanueva said 518 were apprehended in his jurisdiction were for violating the anti-jaywalking ordinance. Ten were for smoking in public places and 2 for drinking liquor in a public place. Nine minors were picked up for violating discipline hours.

The Fairview Police Station nabbed 241, with 128 for jaywalking. Superintendent Benjamin Gabriel Jr said the rest of those rounded up were 96 for smoking or drinking in public places, 14 for loitering, 3 minors for violating curfew.

Apprehensions in the other police stations were: Cubao with 133, Project 4 with 70, Anonas 31, Masambong 29, Eastwood 19, Kamuning 17, Talipapa 7 and La loma brought one person for roaming the streets half-naked.

The round-ups come a day afer the NCRPO launched "Campaign Plan: Clean Rider" aimed at eliminating crimes committed by "motorcycle riding suspects." – Rappler.com