Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio says he would not object to development projects with the Chinese as long as the Philippines' sovereign rights are upheld

Published 4:20 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court (SC) Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio went to Marawi City on Thursday, August 2, for the reopening of the Hall of Justice there.

Carpio was with Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Court Administrator Midas Marquez for the ceremonial turnover of newly renovated courts, which were among the structures damaged in the months-long siege in 2017.

The Marawi Regional Trial Court (RTC), Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC), and the Shari'ah Court were turned over by the provincial government of Lanao del Sur to the SC.

The rehabilitation of Marawi City has been hounded by controversy after the Chinese-led Bangon Marawi Consortium (BMC) was disqualified for failing to show it has funds to complete the P17.2-billion project.

There are negotiations with another Chinese group, the Power Construction Corporation of China or PowerChina. (READ: As China builders face scrutiny, further delays hit Marawi rehabilitation)

Carpio, who is one of the Philippines' leading voices on the territorial dispute with China, said in a speech that he would not object to development projects with the Chinese as long as the country's sovereign rights are upheld.

Carpio also said the project should comply with the Philippine Constitution. – Rappler.com