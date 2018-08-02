Famous for its stalls selling 'ukay-ukay' and souvenior items, the night market along Harrison Road has vendors who violate sanitation rules

Published 9:00 PM, August 02, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Baguio’s night market at Harrison Road, said to be the country’s version of Bangkok’s Patpong, is in danger of being closed or transferred.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan told the over 1,000 vendors to behave according to the rules they agreed to at the beginning, so as not to give critics a chance to shut down their night market.

Among the violations reported to the mayor were unsanitary operations, especially in the food corner at lower Session Road, improper use of IDs, and conflict among slot owners.

City Health Officer Rowena Galpo said vendors were selling pedestrian food without proper storage and coverings. They were also not wearing appropriate sanitary gears and their waste were not disposed properly. Some of the containers are thrown on the road and into plant boxes, she added.

City Engineer Edgar Olpindo also said vendors were observed setting up their stalls before the allowed time of 9 pm and going past midnight.

Domogan said Harrison Road. is a national road and the market operations should not be allowed. But he said the night market was set up to help illegal hawkers who couldn’t be accommodated in the market.

But the night market proved to be a popular nightspot. The city government of Baguio generates close to P1.5 million monthly from the regulatory fees paid by the 1,067 night vendors along the half-kilometer stretch of Harrison Road. Most of the stalls sell ukay-ukay wares and souvenir items.

Mayor Domogan said he was amenable to transferring the night market to the road drive around Burnham Park.