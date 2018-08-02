Alvarez-Fariñas bloc elects De Vera as minority leader
MANILA, Philippines – The bloc of ousted speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and former House majority leader Rodolfo Fariñas elected Arts, Business, and Science Professionals Representative Eugene de Vera as their minority leader.
In a statement, Fariñas said their bloc – one of the 3 groups fighting over the minority leadership in the House of Representatives – unanimously chose De Vera on Thursday, August 2.
Their bloc has 13 members, so far:
- Arts, Business, and Science Professionals Representative Eugene de Vera
- Isabela 1st District Representative Rodolfo Albano III
- Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez
- Pampanga 4th District Representative Juan Pablo Bondoc
- Makati City 1st District Representative Monsour del Rosario
- Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Rodolfo Fariñas
- Compostela Valley 2nd District Representative Ruwel Peter Gonzaga
- Southern Leyte Representative Roger Mercado
- Lanao del Sur 2nd District Representative Mauyag Papandayan Jr
- Lapu-Lapu City Representative Aileen Radaza
- Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres Gomez
- LPGMA Representative Arnel Ty
- Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Reynaldo Umali
The minority leadership row at the House had begun after the ouster of Alvarez on July 23, and the subsequent election of Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Speaker.
Quezon 3rd District Representative Danilo Suarez, the minority leader under Alvarez, insisted he still holds the post despite voting in favor of Arroyo.
But Fariñas argued that Suarez's deputy, De Vera, is the rightful minority leader because he did not participate in the vote for Arroyo. (READ: 'Minority Leader' Eugene de Vera? House rules silent on leadership succession)
Aside from the Alvarez-Fariñas bloc and the Suarez bloc, the group composed of lawmakers from the Liberal Party, Makabayan, and "Magnificent 7" is saying they are the real House minority. For them, Marikina 2nd District Representative Miro Quimbo is the new minority leader.
Arroyo has said she won't intervene in the matter. – Rappler.com