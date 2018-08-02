Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano meets with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Singapore

Published 7:45 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano invited Iran to participate in the Philippines' "Build, Build, Build" program, as he met with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Singapore.

Cayetano spoke in Singapore with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meeting.

"During the meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif congratulated the Philippines on the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and its independent foreign policy," said the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday,

"For his part, Secretary Cayetano invited Iran to take part in the Philippines' Build, Build, Build program," the DFA added, referring to the government's program to build more infrastructure under President Rodrigo Duterte's watch.

The two foreign ministers in their meeting discussed bilateral relations between their countries.

The meeting took place as ASEAN foreign ministers gather in Singapore for a regional meeting.

In this meeting, ASEAN foreign ministers criticized China's land reclamation in the disputed South China Sea, while hailing talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. – Rappler.com