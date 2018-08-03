#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, August 3
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 3, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
Western Visayas
- Bacolod City - all levels (public and private)
- Libertad, Antique - all levels (public and private)
