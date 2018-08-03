Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 3

Published 9:15 AM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 3, due to heavy rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

Western Visayas

Bacolod City - all levels (public and private)

Libertad, Antique - all levels (public and private)

