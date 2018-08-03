The hand-carry baggage with cash and other personal items is reunited with its owner who had left it at the arrival area of the airport

Published 10:18 AM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Employees of the Puerto Princesa International Airport have returned a suitcase with P1.5 million in cash to its owner, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday, August 3.

The DOTr said in a statement that airport security guard Jovani Yumen noticed a blue suitcase beside a flower box at the arrival area of the Puerto Princesa airport Tuesday morning, Jully 31.

After referring the luggage to airport security, the bag was subjected to K9 improvised explosive device inspection and yielded negative results.

The PNP Aviation Security Unit examined the contents of the luggage and found it contained a jacket, a wallet with identification cards of certain Danilo Dequito, and an envelope with 15 bundles of P100,000 – a total of P1.5 million.

Dequito, who had left his luggage, went looking for it at the arrival area over an hour later. He was reunited with his suitcase after presenting proof of identification, and "found everything intact and complete," the DOTr said.

DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said he has "high respect" for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the employees of the Puerto Princesa International Airport who "set the bar high" for public servants.

"Saludo ako sa kanila (I salute them). Even small acts of honesty and just by simply following the proper procedures are important in showing the integrity of our offices," he said in a statement. – Rappler.com