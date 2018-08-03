Police arrive at the conclusion after reviewing CCTV footage

Published 12:37 PM, August 03, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – The security guards of Metrobank's Tuguegarao main branch allegedly conspired with the robbers who stole more than P21 million from the bank on Tuesday, July 31, police said.

Cagayan police made the statement on Friday, August 3, after reviewing CCTV footage.

Investigators said it was Metrobank's chief security officer Angelo Liban who opened the accordion door leading to the Cash Management Services Unit (CMSU), and allowed the robbers to "freely" enter the bank.

"It was found out that [security guards] Angelo Liban and...Ace Mark Gunnacao...were accomplices to the crime of robbery," Cagayan police said in a progress report.

Liban, Gunnacao, and the robbers are facing charges of robbery with intimidation, committed by a band, and with the use of firearms. They have been detained at the Tuguegarao City police station.

On Tuesday, 5 robbers ransacked the bank's CMSU while employees were sorting cash.

Liban and Gunnacao earlier claimed the robbers, who wore green camouflage uniforms, introduced themselves as police officers and announced an inspection. After Liban reportedly opened the accordion door, one of the suspects declared a hold-up.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 1, Metrobank assured the branch's depositors that their accounts are safe.

"All of our employees are safe and working with the authorities who are leading investigation," the bank added. – Rappler.com