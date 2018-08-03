WATCH: How PNP plans to bring down crime with stickers
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has a new campaign plan or 'oplan' against motorcycle-riding criminals, and it doesn't involve guns.
New Oplan Clean Rider looks at marking motorcycle riders who register their bikes with their local police stations. (READ: Oplan Clean Rider: PNP plans to end riding-in-tandem killings with stickers)
With the stickers, inspections are hastened and police get a volunteer reserve force for patrols and probes. The reception so far has been positive, as its Metro Manila launch was attended by a 2,000-strong rider crowd at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila City.
Expounding on how the plan would work, Rambo Talabong files this report. – Rappler.com