Are you ready to join PNP's Oplan Clean Rider in exchange for faster inspections?

Published 1:57 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has a new campaign plan or 'oplan' against motorcycle-riding criminals, and it doesn't involve guns.

New Oplan Clean Rider looks at marking motorcycle riders who register their bikes with their local police stations. (READ: Oplan Clean Rider: PNP plans to end riding-in-tandem killings with stickers)

With the stickers, inspections are hastened and police get a volunteer reserve force for patrols and probes. The reception so far has been positive, as its Metro Manila launch was attended by a 2,000-strong rider crowd at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila City.

Expounding on how the plan would work, Rambo Talabong files this report. – Rappler.com