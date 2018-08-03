Dr Susan Mercado is among 4 nominees vying for the position of the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Director

Published 3:58 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The World Health Organization (WHO) has short-listed President Rodrigo Duterte’s Special Envoy for Global Health Initiatives Dr Susan Mercado for a top position at the World Health Organization (WHO), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Friday, August 3.

Mercado was included in the official list of 4 nominees for WHO Western Pacific Regional Director. The Philippines nominated her in May 2018.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said WHO’s acceptance of Mercado’s nomination was “proof of her expertise and experience in the field of public health, which was evident when President Rodrigo Duterte appointed her as special envoy this year.”

The former Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary was one of 4 nominees in the shortlist. Other nominees were from Japan, Malaysia, and New Zealand.

Should Mercado be chosen, she would oversee health concerns for about 1.9 billion people living in 37 countries in the region.

Empower countries, find local solutions

Mercado said her campaign would focus on empowering and promoting WHO member countries to actively respond to public health priorities as each country “regardless of size or socio-economic status has the authority to identify its own priorities and chart its own destiny.”

She also said WHO could “do a better job” by creating opportunities for member-states to discuss ways of optimizing and sharing resources “in ways that are culturally appropriate and sensitive to local contexts.”

“There are multiple sources to the health problems we face and more of our time and attention should go to linking solutions to problems through inclusive dialogue and engagement,” she added.

Mercado has been with the WHO for more than 15 years. Her past positions include director for noncommunicable diseases and health through the life-course as well as regional adviser for health promotion.

She was also team leader of the WHO’s Regional Office for Western Pacific Tobacco Free Initiative and team leader for urban health equity of the WHO Kobe Center, Japan.

From 1992 to 1994, Mercado was chief executive assistant to then-health secretary Dr Juan Flavier. She returned to the DOH as undersecretary and chief of staff under then-health secretary Dr Alberto Romualdez Jr from 1998 to 2001.

Mercado obtained her Doctor of Medicine and Masters in Public Health degrees from the University of the Philippines (UP).

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the UP with a degree in AB Philosophy. – Rappler.com