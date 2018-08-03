The Philippine National Police in Bicol says there were also casualties on the communist rebels' side during the Friday morning encounter in Cawayan town, Masbate

Published 6:01 PM, August 03, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Three soldiers were killed in an encounter with the New People's Army (NPA) in Cawayan town, Masbate, on Friday, August 3.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Philippine National Police-Bicol spokesperson, said the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Battalion was on a regular patrol when it was ambushed in Barangay Mactan in Cawayan town by an undetermined number of communist rebels round 8:30 am on Friday.

Calubaquib said that PNP-Bicol did not have the identities of the 3 soldiers who were killed in the clash.

"Our government troops were able to retaliate and repulse against the New People’s Army in a fierce gun battle early morning of Friday where an undetermined number of communist guerrillas were killed according to the report reaching our office,” she said. – Rappler.com