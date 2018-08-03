More will follow, says Ilocos Region police chief Romulo Sapitula

MANILA, Philippines – The police regional director of Ilocos engaged in a sacking spree, firing a total of 13 chiefs of police for underperformance, the Ilocos Regional Police Office announced on Friday, August 3.

Who were sacked? The chiefs of police from the following towns were removed from their posts effective since Tuesday, July 31:

Batac City, Ilocos Norte Pinili, Ilocos Norte Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte Carasi, Ilocos Norte Candon, Ilocos Sur Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Santa, Ilocos Sur Alilem, Ilocos Sur Salcedo, Ilocos Sur Sugpon, Ilocos Sur Santol, La Union Burgos, La Union San Gabriel, La Union

Meantime, the incumbent deputy chiefs of police were ordered to replace them as officers-in-charge, before new top cops are appointed.

Why remove them? According to Ilocos top cop Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula, the 13 disappointed by clocking in low points in their “monthly evaluation.”

The series of sackings contribute to a long line of removed police officials ever since new Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde assumed office.

Upon sitting in the highest office of Camp Crame, low-key and stern Albayalde ordered a reevaluation of police chiefs nationwide. Those who disappointed, he said, should be assigned to lower positions.

More will follow: A classmate of Albayalde in the Philippine Military Academy, Sapitula said his next target is Pampanga.

He gave police officials in the province 1 week to sharpen up and prove themselves worthy of keeping their posts.

“We have to set standards to continuously improve the performance of police officers in Region 1 and we will not tolerate any act of laxity and incompetence with our mandate,” Sapitula said. – Rappler.com