The Philippine leader's declaration comes after South Korea sends a warship to ensure the release of its national who was abducted along with 3 Filipino engineers

Published 6:51 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said he will send two frigates to Libya to ensure the release of 3 Filipino engineers abducted by an unknown group.

This comes after South Korea deployed a warship as a show of force to secure the release of one of its nationals who was kidnapped along with the Filipinos.

The abduction took place at a water project site in western Libya.

"The Korean has – nagpadala ng barko doon, you know I'm not joking. Magpadala din ako 'pag they begin to hurt the Filipinos doon, magpadala ako ng frigate...Padala ako ng dalawa doon. Yawa kayo," he said on Friday, August 3 in Bukidnon.

(The Koreans have sent a ship. You know I'm not joking. I will also send one if they begin to hurt the Filipinos there. I'll send a frigate...I'll send two. You fools.)

The Philippine leader said the abduction will be part of the agenda of the joint military-police command conference he will lead on August 7. – Rappler.com