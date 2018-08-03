Uson will be given an orientation on the provisions of the committee's draft federal constitution

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson will interview federalism experts and post social media content about the benefits of federalism for the Consultative Committee.

This was one of the decisions made during her meeting with Con-Com spokesman Ding Generoso and other officials on Friday, August 3.

"We agreed that in her official capacity as PCOO Asec for social media she can help in the info drive through her posts, and possibly interview some experts," Generoso told Rappler on Friday.

To help her better promote the Con-Com's Duterte-approved draft federal constitution, Uson will be given an orientation about the document.

"We will be having orientation on the ConCom draft so she could familiarize herself," said Generoso.

"She acknowledges that she has to study the proposals and we will have a few more sessions," he added.

The Con-Com also began crafting how she would respond to her followers' likely questions about the draft charter.

"We will together develop materials for posting, formulate answers to questions posed by her readers," said Generoso.

"We discussed some questions already posed by readers on her Facebook page like fear of some that the warlords will just take over, what is revenue sharing, will poor regions survive, what’s in it for ordinary citizens in the provinces," he explained.

Uson had earlier denied "lecturing" the public about federalism. She said she would help the Con-Com in her capacity as PCOO assistant secretary. The PCOO is just one of the agencies the Con-Com will work with for its information drive.

"It’s all part of her functions as PCOO assistant secretary," said Generoso.

The information campaign will have a budget of P40 million to P90 million, partly sourced from the Con-Com's budget, Malacañang previously announced. P10 million of this will likely go to PCOO for project implementation.

Malacañang said the information drive is necessary given the public's low level of knowledge about federalism, based on recent surveys.

The same surveys showed that a majority of Filipinos don't want a shift to federalism at this time. Federalism is a main advocacy of President Rodrigo Duterte, who believes this system of government will empower local governments and regions outside Metro Manila. – Rappler.com