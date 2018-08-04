The Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation say this would give haulers and truckers enough time to conform with the gross vehicle weight requirement

Published 9:48 AM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Trucks and trailers are given until December 31 to comply with the weight limits under the government’s anti-overloading policy.

In a joint advisory, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DoTR) said they would be suspending the enforcement of the maximum allowable gross vehicle weight (GVW) for trucks and trailers with a total of 18 and 22 wheels until then.

They said this should give haulers and truckers enough time to acquire additional units to conform with the GVW requirement.

“We are expecting full compliance from Codes 12-2 and 12-3 truck/trailer owners on upgrading their units to have maximum allowable GVW of 41,500 and 42,000 kilograms respectively before January 1, 2019,” said DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.

These codes refer to “truck, semi-trailer with 3-axles at motor vehicle and 2 axles at trailer for a total of 18 wheels and truck semi-trailer with 3 axles at motor vehicle and 3-axles at trailer summing up 22 wheels,” the advisory said.

Under Republic Act 8794 or “An Act Imposing a Motor Vehicle User’s Charge on Owners of all Types of Motor Vehicle and for Other Purposes,” overloaded trucks will be fined with 25% of the amount of their motor vehicle user’s charge. – Rappler.com