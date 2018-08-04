Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio says concerned citizens donated the reward money being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of Liza Maza, Rafael Mariano, Satur Ocampo, and Teddy Casiño

Published 3:11 PM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A civil society group is offering a P1-million reward money for information that will lead to the arrest of National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) head Liza Maza, former agrarian reform secretary Rafael Mariano, and two other Leftist leaders.

In a press briefing on Saturday, August 4, Citizens' Crime Watch said they are offering as much as P250,000 each for information on the whereabouts of Maza, Mariano, and former Bayan Muna representatives Satur Ocampo and Teddy Casiño. The Philippine National Police deployed no less than the criminal investigation and detection group to arrest all 4.

In an arrest order dated July 11, Presiding Judge Evelyn Turla of the Regional Trial Court in Palayan, Nueva Ecija said a probable cause was already found against the accused in murder charges filed in 2006.

The case was filed 12 years ago by Mayumi Peralta and Isabelita Bayudang, who accused the 4 leftist leaders in conspiring to the killing of their husbands Jimmy Peralta and Carlito Bayudang in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said the reward money was donated by concerned citizens who were his former clients, to aid in the immediate arrest of the 4.

"Hindi dapat binabastos itong ating batas. May batas tayo, may warrant sila, may kaso sa hukuman – bakit parang binabalewala nila? Parang nasisira ang kumpiyansa ng tao sa rule of law," Topacio said in an interview with dzBB on Saturday.

(We shouldn't disrepect our law. We have laws, there's an arrest warrant against them, there's a case in court – why does it seem like they're disregarding it? People might lose their confidence in the rule of law.)

He added: "Sumuko na po kayo (Please surrender.) If you think you are innocent, and then you are presumed innocent. Let litigation take its course."

Malacañang also urged Maza, currently a sitting cabinet secretary, to surrender. President Rodrigo Duterte has so far issued no directives about her status as NAPC lead convenor.

'Harassment'

In a statement on Saturday, coalition Tindig Pilipinas decried the arrest warrant against the 4 and questioned the revival of what they called the "Gloria Macapagal Arroyo-era murder case."

"This case is remarkable for its timing in that its revival came soon after the glorious resurrection of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's political career as House speaker," Tindig Pilipinas said.

"If the President dismisses the revival of the case as coincidental, it only betrays his naiveté, the reality that he has lost substantial control over the levers of power, and that GMA has wielded her power effectively over the bureaucracy," the coalition added.

Tindig Pilipinas said the 4 should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that "no person should be arrested or harassed on trumped-up charges."

Leftist leaders earlier asked the Palayan City, Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court to reconsider the arrest warrant and questioned before the local court the alleged flip-flopping of Turla.

CNN Philippines reported that Turla inhibited from the case on Friday, August 3, due to "concerns in print and social media" that accuse the court of "bias." The case will be raffled following Turla's inhibition. – Rappler.com