Four workers fall from the 4th floor of Sun Joy Tower 3 in Binondo, Manila, after their platform collapses

Published 7:40 PM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two construction workers died while two others were injured following an accident in a construction site in Binondo, Manila, on Saturday, August 4.

According to a Manila Police Station initial report, the workers fell from the 4th floor of Sun Joy Tower 3 when the platform collapsed around 10:30 am. The site is in Lavezares Street corner Sto Cristo in Binondo.

The workers were rushed to the Jose Abad Santos General Hospital but worker Rey Pazares died due to injuries. Carpenter Eduardo Bernas was earlier in critical condition but later died at around 4 pm.

The other carpenters, Efren Bantoto at Francis Bejo, are currently under observation at Jose Reyes Hospital.

The police are still investigating whether safety procedures at the construction site were followed by the contractor. – Rappler.com