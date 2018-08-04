The Batasan Police Station registers the most number of violators apprehended from 5 am Friday, August 3, to 5 am Saturday, August 4

Published 11:13 PM, August 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In a span of 24 hours, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) rounded up 2,200 persons for violating laws and city ordinances.

QCPD director Police Chief Superintendent Joselito T Esquivel Jr said in a statement on Saturday, August 4, that all apprehensions were done from 5 am Friday, August 3, to 5 am Saturday.

In his report to National Capital Region Police Office chief Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Esquivel said most of the apprehensions were for jaywalking (1,521 across Quezon City's 12 police stations), smoking in public places (496), and roaming the streets half-naked (92).

Esquivel said those rounded up were either reprimanded, fined, or charged.

QC Police Station 6 or the Batasan Police Station registered the most number of violators with 573, followed by Police Station 4 or the Novaliches Police Station with 424, and Police Station 10 or the Kamuning Police Station with 337.

Here is a summary of the apprehensions made in Quezon City from August 3 to 4. You can select a particular police station in the dropdown box.

Earlier, the QCPD rounded up 1,087 jaywalkers, loiterers, and others caught violating laws and local ordinances from 5 am Wednesday, August 1, to 5 am Thursday, August 2.

The Philippine National Police has intensified its campaign not only against tambays or loiterers, but also against those violating laws and local ordinances. (READ: What you should know: Duterte administration's crackdown on 'tambays')

As of July 29, 78,359 persons have been caught violating local ordinances and laws in Metro Manila alone. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com