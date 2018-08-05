'This is to show our unrelenting drive to run after the smugglers who are trying to cheat the government,' says Bureau of Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña

Published 11:48 AM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) filed 5 smuggling cases against alleged importers and brokers of ukay-ukay or used clothing, illegally imported cigarettes, and uncleared onions and potatoes from either Hong Kong or mainland China.

Cases were filed before the Department of Justice on Friday, August 3, against several officials and licensed customs brokers working for these 5 companies:

JJTS International Trading for allegedly importing 5 shipments of misdeclared fabrics, tissue, and onion worth P8.6 million

Gandar International Import and Export Trading for allegedly importing used clothing, rice, shoes, and a suspension arm worth P6 million

Proline Logistics Phils Inc for allegedly importing used clothing worth more than P2 million

ZJDP Trading for allegedly importing 3 containers of onion and potatoes worth P3.9 million, "without the required phytosanitary permit from the Department of Agriculture"

Paragon Platinum International Trading Corp for allegedly engaging in the illegal importation of cigarettes

The BOC said the officials and brokers violated the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Republic Act 4653 or the law prohibiting the commercial importation of used clothing and rags, and the Revised Penal Code. (READ: Illegal? What you need to know about ukay-ukay)

"For 3 consecutive weeks, the Bureau of Customs has filed smuggling cases before the Department of Justice. For 2018, BOC has filed 30 cases against erring importers and brokers. This is to show our unrelenting drive to run after the smugglers who are trying to cheat the government," said BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña.

In August 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte said he wants to to "revamp" and "revitalize" the BOC after a P6.4-billion shabu shipment was smuggled from China.

His son former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte and son-in-law Manases Carpio were allegedly involved the P6.4-billion shabu shipment case from China, a subject of investigations at the House of Representatives and the Senate. (READ: #AnimatED: Bilyunang shabu ang nakapuslit, Presidente ay di galit?)

The Office of the Ombudsman's special fact-finding panel already cleared Paolo Duterte and Carpio from the allegations, but recommended further investigation against resigned Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon. – Rappler.com