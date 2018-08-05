Retired Police Superintendent Roberto Palisoc is killed by unidentified gunmen

Published 1:55 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A retired police officer who was once on President Rodrigo Duterte's drug list was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, August 5.

Retired Police Superintendent Roberto Palisoc was gunned down by unidentified men riding a motorcycle at 9:32 am along Linao Street corner San Andres Street in Malate, Manila.

Palisoc was declared dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, according to Manila Police District spokesperson Carlo Magno Manuel.

"The homicide section's investigation is still ongoing, so we can't give further details yet on the shooting, including the suspects' motive," Manuel told Rappler in Filipino.

Manuel confirmed that Palisoc was part of Duterte's list of more than 150 officials from the judiciary, police, and local governments who are allegedly involved in the drug trade. The list was publicized in August 2016.

At the time, Palisoc was still a police chief inspector with the MPD. Manuel said Palisoc was later promoted to police superintendent when he was transferred to the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office sometime in 2016.

"Palisoc appeared on television after being named in the list. He denied being involved in drugs," said Manuel.

On July 24, another police officer from MPD's anti-crime unit was gunned down in Sampaloc, Manila. Thousands of others have died in both vigilante-style killings and police operations since Duterte launched his anti-drug campaign in 2016. –Rappler.com